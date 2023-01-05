UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Asks Putin To Declare 'unilateral' Ukraine Ceasefire

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Istanbul, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday pressed Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to declare a "unilateral" ceasefire in Ukraine.

"President Erdogan said that calls for peace and negotiations should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a vision for a fair solution," his office quoted Erdogan as telling Putin in a telephone call.

Erdogan was due to follow the talks with a separate conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later on Thursday.

The Turkish leader has used his good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to try and mediate an end to the war.

Turkey hosted two early rounds of peace talks and helped strike a UN-backed agreement restoring Ukrainian grain deliveries across the Black Sea.

Erdogan has also repeatedly tried to bring Putin and Zelensky to Turkey for a peace summit.

Erdogan's call for a ceasefire followed a proposal earlier Thursday by Russia's spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill for an Orthodox Christmas truce this week.

