Erdogan Attacks LGBTQ Ahead Of Crucial Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Istanbul, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday launched a new attack against Turkey's LGBTQ community in a bid to rally his conservative voters in the run-up to tight May 14 polls.

Turkey's longest-serving leader has campaigned tirelessly since bouncing back from a health scare that sidelined him for three days last week.

Polls show the 69-year-old running neck-and-neck with leftist secular leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in one of Turkey's most important election races of its post-Ottoman history.

Erdogan's campaign is being hamstrung by a raging economic crisis and discontent over the government's response to a February earthquake that claimed more than 50,000 lives across Turkey's southeast.

He has hit back by launching daily barbs at both the West and the opposition's support for liberal causes such as LGBTQ and women's rights.

"We are against the LGBT," Erdogan told a rally in the Black Sea city of Giresun on Thursday.

"Family is sacred to us. A strong family means a strong nation. No matter what they do, God is enough for us."

