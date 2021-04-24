Erdogan, Biden agree 'to build greater cooperation': Turkish presidency

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden on Friday agreed "to build greater cooperation" on issues concerning the two NATO allies, during their first call since the US leader's inauguration.

"Both leaders agreed on the strategic character of the bilateral relationship and the importance of working together to build greater cooperation on issues of mutual interest," the Turkish presidency said in a readout of the call.