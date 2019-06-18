UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Blames Egypt 'tyrants' For Morsi's Death

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:10 AM

Erdogan blames Egypt 'tyrants' for Morsi's death

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Turkish RecPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday blamed Egypt's "tyrants" for the death of former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi who died in a Cairo hospital after fainting during a court session.

"History will never forget those tyrants who led to his death by putting him in jail and threatening him with execution," Erdogan, a close ally of Morsi, said in a televised speech in Istanbul.

