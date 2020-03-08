UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Calls On Greece To 'open The Gates' To Migrants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 06:10 PM

Erdogan calls on Greece to 'open the gates' to migrants

Ankara, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called on Greece to "open the gates" to migrants after he previously said he would not stop people leaving Turkey to go to Europe.

"Hey Greece! I appeal to you... open the gates as well and be free of this burden," Erdogan said during a televised speech in Istanbul.

"Let them go to other European countries."

