Erdogan calls US sanctions 'attack on sovereignty'

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called US sanctions against Ankara over its purchase of a Russian missile defence system an "open attack" on the NATO member state's sovereignty.

The United States made good on months of threats to punish Turkey for buying the S-400 system under a 2017 law known as CAATSA, which aims to limit Russia's military influence and punish it for its behaviour abroad.

The sanctions were lighter than feared, but Erdogan noted that they had never before been used against a fellow member of NATO.

"Sanctions are imposed on our country, a NATO member. What kind of an alliance is this?" Erdogan asked during a televised speech in Ankara.

"This decision is an open attack on our sovereignty," he added.