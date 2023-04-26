UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Cancels Appearances After Developing Stomach Bug

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Erdogan cancels appearances after developing stomach bug

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he was cancelling his planned election campaign appearances under doctor's orders after developing a stomach bug.

The 69-year-old leader's announcement came less than three weeks before Turkey holds what is widely viewed as its most important election of its post-Ottoman era.

"Today I will rest at home under the advice of our doctors," Erdogan said on his official Twitter account.

Erdogan has been campaigning tirelessly to reverse a dip in polls and extend his two-decade election winning streak.

He is running neck-and-neck with secular opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu and had three campaign appearances planned for Wednesday.

He cut short a live television interview late on Tuesday after getting sick on air.

His television appearance began more than 90 minutes behind schedule and then went to a commercial break in the middle of a question ten minutes into the show.

The camera shook and the reporter asking the question stood up from his chair when the broadcast cut off.

"Oh wow," an unidentified voice could be heard saying off camera.

Erdogan returned about 15 minutes later to apologise for getting sick.

"Yesterday and today were hard work. That's why I got a stomach flu," Erdogan said.

"At one point, I wondered if it would be misunderstood if we cancelled the programme. But we promised. I ask for your and our audience's forgiveness."The Turkish leader then took a few more questions before ending the broadcast.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Twitter Doctor Tayyip Erdogan TV From Opposition

Recent Stories

'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

5 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

15 hours ago
 Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Gu ..

Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Guaido

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.