Erdogan cancels appearances after developing stomach bug

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he was cancelling his planned election campaign appearances under doctor's orders after developing a stomach bug.

The 69-year-old leader's announcement came less than three weeks before Turkey holds what is widely viewed as its most important election of its post-Ottoman era.

"Today I will rest at home under the advice of our doctors," Erdogan said on his official Twitter account.

Erdogan has been campaigning tirelessly to reverse a dip in polls and extend his two-decade election winning streak.

He is running neck-and-neck with secular opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu and had three campaign appearances planned for Wednesday.

He cut short a live television interview late on Tuesday after getting sick on air.

His television appearance began more than 90 minutes behind schedule and then went to a commercial break in the middle of a question ten minutes into the show.

The camera shook and the reporter asking the question stood up from his chair when the broadcast cut off.

"Oh wow," an unidentified voice could be heard saying off camera.

Erdogan returned about 15 minutes later to apologise for getting sick.

"Yesterday and today were hard work. That's why I got a stomach flu," Erdogan said.

"At one point, I wondered if it would be misunderstood if we cancelled the programme. But we promised. I ask for your and our audience's forgiveness."The Turkish leader then took a few more questions before ending the broadcast.