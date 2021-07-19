UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Condemns EU Court Ruling On Headscarves Ban

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Erdogan condemns EU court ruling on headscarves ban

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday hit out an EU court ruling allowing employers in some cases to ban staff from wearing headscarves at work.

Erdogan, a devout Muslim leading an Islamic-rooted party, said the ruling impinged on religious freedoms.

"The court should change its name. It has no relation to a court of justice. For it to be a court of justice, it should first learn what freedom of religion is," Erdogan said.

"There can't be a court of justice that doesn't understand freedom of religion," he added during a press conference in Istanbul.

Related Topics

Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of ..

22 minutes ago

16,905 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

38 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Riyadh

38 minutes ago

Smart-watches are inspiring healthier life-styles ..

59 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission marks busy first year

1 hour ago

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to vi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.