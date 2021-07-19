Erdogan condemns EU court ruling on headscarves ban

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday hit out an EU court ruling allowing employers in some cases to ban staff from wearing headscarves at work.

Erdogan, a devout Muslim leading an Islamic-rooted party, said the ruling impinged on religious freedoms.

"The court should change its name. It has no relation to a court of justice. For it to be a court of justice, it should first learn what freedom of religion is," Erdogan said.

"There can't be a court of justice that doesn't understand freedom of religion," he added during a press conference in Istanbul.