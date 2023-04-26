UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Cuts Off TV Interview Citing Stomach Bug

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Erdogan cuts off TV interview citing stomach bug

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday interrupted a live television interview before returning and apologising, saying he had developed a stomach bug.

The 69-year-old Turkish leader on Tuesday gave three campaign speeches heading into a knife-edge parliamentary and presidential election on May 14.

He was due to close out the night by appearing live for a joint interview with Ulke tv and Kanal 7.

However, his television appearance began more than 90 minutes behind schedule and then cut off in the middle of a question ten minutes into the show.

The camera shook and the reporter asking the question stood up from his chair when the broadcast cut off.

"Oh wow," an unidentified voice could be heard saying off camera.

Erdogan returned about 15 minutes later to apologise for getting sick.

"Yesterday and today were hard work. That's why I got a stomach flu," Erdogan said.

"At one point, I wondered if it would be misunderstood if we cancelled the programme. But we promised. I ask for your and our audience's forgiveness." His face looked tired and his eyes appeared to water as he spoke.

The Turkish leader then took a few more questions before ending the broadcast.

Erdogan and his Islamic-rooted party have dominated Turkish politics for the past 20 years.

But the campaign is posing one of Erdogan's toughest challenges of his mercurial rule.

Polls show him running neck-and-neck or losing to opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

"I convey my best wishes to Mr. Erdogan," Kilicdaroglu tweeted moments after the episode aired.

Related Topics

Election Water Tayyip Erdogan May TV From Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

1 hour ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

11 hours ago
 Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Gu ..

Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Guaido

11 hours ago
 British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Kor ..

British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Korea Sanctions Violations - Just ..

11 hours ago
 Russia's PhosAgro Significantly Boosted Fertilizer ..

Russia's PhosAgro Significantly Boosted Fertilizer Exports to Asia, Africa in 20 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.