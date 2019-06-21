UrduPoint.com
Erdogan In Lose-lose Situation After Istanbul Vote: Analysts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:50 AM

Erdogan in lose-lose situation after Istanbul vote: analysts

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Voters in Istanbul will take part in a re-run of the mayoral election on Sunday after a vote in March was annulled over alleged irregularities.

Local elections around Turkey on March 31 showed the ruling party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remained the most popular overall, but it suffered a shock defeat in Istanbul, as well as losing the capital Ankara.

It was the first time in 25 years that neither Istanbul nor Ankara were under the control of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) or its predecessors.

However, the main opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu's success was short-lived in Istanbul after Turkey's top election body accepted claims of fraud by the AKP and called a re-run for June 23.

It did not annul the votes for the city council that were cast at the same time, and where the majority of seats went to Erdogan's party.

