UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Offers Syria-Türkiye-Russia Trilateral Meeting, Security Steps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ANKARA, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he has suggested to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a trilateral meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and trilateral steps on security issues.

"As of now, we want to take a step as Syria-Türkiye-Russia trio," Erdogan told reporters during his flight back from Turkmenistan when asked about Türkiye's security concerns in northern Syria.

"For the discussions on this issue, first the intelligence organizations, then the defense ministers, and then foreign ministers of the parties should meet," the state-run TRT broadcaster quoted the president as saying.

"Let's meet as leaders after their talks. I offered this to Mr. Putin. He viewed it positively," Erdogan added.

Erdogan and Assad have not met since the outbreak of a civil war in Syria in 2011, as Türkiye has backed Syrian rebels politically and militarily during the 11-year crisis.

In the past few months, however, the Turkish president has said he does not rule out a meeting with the Syrian president after more than a decade of severed ties between the two countries.

On the flight back to Türkiye, Erdogan also urged a quick solution to what he called "a terror threat" posed by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from Syrian territory to Türkiye.

The 2019 Sochi deal with Russia envisages the withdrawal of YPG fighters to 30 km south of Türkiye's border with Syria, he said, adding his country will "take every step" to establish the "safety corridor." Türkiye carried out an aerial operation against the YPG in northern Syria and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq on Nov. 20, a week after a bomb explosion in Türkiye's largest city Istanbul killed six and injured 81.

Türkiye will launch a ground operation into northern Syria "at the most convenient time" to build a security strip, Erdogan has vowed several times in the past weeks.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Syria Russia Iraq European Union Vladimir Putin Sochi Istanbul Turkmenistan United States Tayyip Erdogan Border 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

PITB- PMI Organise â€˜Life Changing Skills for Pro ..

PITB- PMI Organise â€˜Life Changing Skills for Project Excellenceâ€™ Event

1 hour ago
 FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

4 hours ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITBâ€™s event â€˜Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITBâ€™s event â€˜Punjab 3.0â€™ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

4 hours ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

5 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.