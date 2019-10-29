UrduPoint.com
Erdogan: Russia Says Kurdish Forces Have Left Syria Border Area

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

Erdogan: Russia says Kurdish forces have left Syria border area

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Russia has informed Turkey that Kurdish fighters in Syria have completed their withdrawal from areas near the border, in accordance with a deal agreed between Ankara and Moscow, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

"Russia informed our competent authorities of the terror groups' complete withdrawal from there," Erdogan said in a televised speech in Ankara marking Turkey's Republic Day.

