Erdogan, Saudi King Agree To Enhance Ties

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Erdogan, Saudi king agree to enhance ties

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed ways of enhancing ties with King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

The phone call came on the eve of the G20 leaders' summit hosted by Riyadh on Saturday and Sunday.

Erdogan and the Saudi king discussed bilateral relations during the phone call and exchanged views on the G20 summit, the Turkish presidency said late on Friday.

The Turkish leader is due to address the summit via video link at 1300 GMT.

"President Erdogan and King Salman agreed on keeping channels of dialogue open in order for the bilateral relations to be enhanced and for issues to be settled," it added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

