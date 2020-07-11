Erdogan says first Muslim prayers in Hagia Sophia will be on July 24

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said the first Muslim prayers at Istanbul's famed Hagia Sophia would be performed on July 24 after a top court annulled its museum status.

"God willing, we will perform Friday prayers all together on July 24 and reopen Hagia Sophia to worshipping," Erdogan said in an address to the nation. "Like all our mosques, the doors of Hagia Sophia will be wide open to locals and foreigners, Muslims and non-Muslims."