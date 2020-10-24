UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Macron Needs 'mental Checks'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Erdogan says Macron needs 'mental checks'

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday slammed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, over his policies toward Muslims, saying that he needed "mental checks." "What can one say about a head of state who treats millions of members from different faith groups this way: first of all, have mental checks," Erdogan said in a televised address.

Macron's proposal to defend his country's secular values against radical islam has angered the Turkish government, adding to a growing list of disputes between the French leader and Erdogan.

Macron this month described Islam as a religion "in crisis" worldwide and said the government would present a bill in December to strengthen a 1905 law that officially separated church and state in France.

