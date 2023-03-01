UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says May Election To Go Ahead Despite Turkey Quake

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Istanbul, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday ruled out any delay in elections after the devastating quake that killed tens of thousands in Turkey, saying the vote would push ahead on May 14 as planned.

After the massive 7.8-magnitude quake that killed more than 45,000 people in Turkey, speculation mounted on whether the polls would be able to proceed.

Last month, Erdogan declared a three-month state of emergency across 11 quake-hit provinces, and the region is still suffering from strong tremors that make the likelihood of campaigning in the area extremely unlikely.

But Erdogan told his ruling party lawmakers in the Ankara parliament that "(Turkish) people will do what is necessary on May 14."A delegation from Turkey's Higher Election board started a mission on Monday to the quake zone to report on the voters' situation and election security.

