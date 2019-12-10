UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Turkey, Libya Could Do Joint Eastern Med Exploration

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:40 AM

Erdogan says Turkey, Libya could do joint eastern Med exploration

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Turkey and Libya could hold joint exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday after the two governments signed a maritime deal.

Such a move would likely further anger Greece which has criticised the Libya-Turkey agreement as a violation of international maritime law and an infringement on Greek islands' right to maritime boundaries.

"With this agreement, we have increased the territory over which we have authority to the maximum level. We can conduct joint exploration activities," Erdogan said in an interview with state TRT broadcaster.

The president said Turkey would obtain another drilling ship for the eastern Mediterranean, adding that Ankara could enlarge exploration efforts to the Black Sea and even international waters.

Turkey already has ships searching for oil and gas off Cyprus, which has also fueled tension with the island and the European Union. Brussels has threatened sanctions to deter Ankara's activities there.

The Turkish leader said Ankara was ready to provide any kind of help to the UN-recognised government in Tripoli in the event of a request for assistance.

"If Libya makes a request, Turkey will make its own decision.

We will not ask anyone for permission," he added.

Turkey has come under criticism from Greece and others after signing a military deal last month with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.

They agreed deals on security and military cooperation, as well as maritime jurisdictions.

However, Athens says part of the deal sets a maritime boundary between the two countries, which Greece says does not take into account the island of Crete.

The Greek foreign ministry on Friday expelled the Libyan ambassador for failing to disclose the deal's contents.

Erdogan said he was hoping to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Libya where Moscow is suspected of providing military support to eastern Libya's strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar earlier this year began an assault on the Tripoli base of the GNA, and Russian mercenaries were accused of backing up his forces, which Russia denied.

"I hope that the Haftar issue does not breed a new Syria in our relations with Russia," Erdogan said.

Although Ankara and Moscow have been working closely to end the Syrian civil war, they are on opposing sides of the eight-year conflict.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Threatened European Union Oil Brussels Tripoli Athens Vladimir Putin Ankara Cyprus Libya Greece Tayyip Erdogan Gas Event From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

New 40-minute residency service launched

7 hours ago

ASF 2019: Arab World’s unemployment rate is maj ..

7 hours ago

Al Dhafra Festival to showcase cultural and herita ..

8 hours ago

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

8 hours ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

9 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.