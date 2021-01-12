Erdogan says wants EU ties 'back on track'

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he wanted to improve relations with the European Union and was hoping for the same approach from the 27-nation bloc.

"We are ready to put our relations back on track," Erdogan said during a televised meeting with EU ambassadors in Ankara. "We expect our European friends to show the same goodwill."