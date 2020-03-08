Erdogan says will go to Belgium Monday for talks with EU

(@FahadShabbir)

Ankara, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will go to Belgium on Monday for talks with the EU after he previously said migrants would not be prevented from leaving Turkey for Europe.

"I will have a meeting with European Union officials tomorrow (Monday) in Belgium," Erdogan said during a televised speech in Istanbul, adding he would discuss the migration issue.

"I hope I will return from Belgium with different outcomes."