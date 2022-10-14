UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Tells Government To Start Work On Russian Gas Hub

Published October 14, 2022

Erdogan tells government to start work on Russian gas hub

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backs the Kremlin's idea of creating an international gas hub in Turkey and wants his government to quickly present implementation plans, Turkish media reported Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed piping natural gas to southern Europe via Turkey following the near total disruption of Russian supplies via the Nord Stream project.

The idea raised the immediate alarm of European powers such as France, with President Emmanuel Macron's office saying it made "no sense".

Russia already supplies Turkey with gas via the TurkStream link under the Black Sea.

Erdogan said on his return flight from talks with Putin in Kazakhstan on Thursday that the new distribution centre would probably be established in Thrace, a northwestern region near Bulgaria.

"We have a national distribution centre, but of course now this will be an international distribution centre," Erdogan told reporters after holding his fourth meeting with the Russian leader in the past three months.

"There will be no waiting on this issue."

