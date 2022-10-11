Erdogan to meet Putin in Astana: Turkish official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is likely to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the margins of a regional summit in the Kazakh capital Astana this week, a Turkish official told AFP.

The official initially said the meeting would be on Wednesday, but later said it appeared Erdogan was likely to meet Putin on Thursday, according to the latest programme.

Erdogan is scheduled to fly to Astana on Wednesday for talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said the Turkish official.

Turkey, which has stayed neutral throughout the conflict in Ukraine, has good relations with its two Black Sea neighbours -- Russia and Ukraine.

Erdogan met Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan last month.