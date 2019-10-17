Erdogan to meet Putin in Russia next week: Turkish presidency

(@imziishan)

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on October 22, the Turkish presidency said Wednesday as Ankara pursued its military action in northern Syria.

The two men will meet in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi next Tuesday, the Turkish presidency said in a statement, with Erdogan returning the same day.

Putin invited Erdogan "for a working visit in the coming days. The invitation was accepted," Putin's office had said in a statement late Tuesday.