Erdogan To Meet Trump At G20 Summit In Japan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 03:20 PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet U.S. counterpart Donald Trump at the G-20 Osaka summit in Japan set for June 28-29.

Russian S-400 missile defense systems and bilateral ties are expected to be discussed in the leaders' meeting, according to a senior official of White House, who announced Monday the full summit program of Trump.

The official said Trump will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, India's Premier Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Tensions between the U.S. and Turkey have escalated in recent months with Turkey set to begin receiving the advanced Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system, which Washington said will jeopardize Turkey's role in the F-35 program and could trigger sanctions.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defense system from the U.S. with no success, Ankara decided in 2017 to purchase the Russian S-400.

U.S. officials advised Turkey to buy the U.S. Patriot missile system rather than the S-400s from Moscow, arguing the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35 to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, emphasized the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

The country has urged formation of a commission to clarify any technical issues, but the U.S. has failed to respond to this proposal.

