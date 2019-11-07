UrduPoint.com
Erdogan, Trump Announce Washington Talks On November 13

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

Erdogan, Trump announce Washington talks on November 13

Istanbul, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to the United States next week to meet Donald Trump, the Turkish presidency said Wednesday, amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

In a telephone conversation, "the two leaders reconfirmed that they will meet in Washington on Wednesday, November 13, on President Trump's invitation," the Turkish presidency said.

Trump issued a tweet saying he'd had a "very good call" with Erdogan and would "look forward" to hosting him.

Trump said that during the phone call, they discussed the Syrian-Turkish border, "the eradication of terrorism, the ending of hostilities with the Kurds, and many other topics."On the call, Erdogan also discussed the detention of the wife of the late Islamic State (IS) group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed during a US raid in Syria.

