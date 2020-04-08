UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Under Pressure As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Turkey

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:30 AM

Erdogan under pressure as coronavirus cases spike in Turkey

Istanbul, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stepped up measures to stem rapidly growing coronavirus cases in Turkey but his refusal to impose a full lockdown to keep the economy afloat is drawing criticism.

With gatherings banned, restrictions on intercity trips, and the obligation to wear masks almost anywhere, Erdogan has imposed a series of tough measures but thus far resisted calls for a complete confinement.

Parliament began on Tuesday debating a government-sponsored bill to release up to a third of detainees in the country's overcrowded prisons as a safety measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

With 34,109 cases and 725 deaths, according to official figures published on Tuesday, Turkey is the ninth country in the world most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

What's alarming is the fast spread of the disease in Turkey, which reported its first official case on March 11. The number of cases is doubling in every few days: From 7,400 on March 28, it reached 15,000 on April 1 and exceeded 30,000 on Monday, according to official figures.

Related Topics

World Turkey Tayyip Erdogan March April National University From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 283 new cas ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean FM discuss bilateral re ..

6 hours ago

WHO and partners call for urgent investment in nur ..

7 hours ago

Ajman University&#039;s Computer Lab named after E ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

8 hours ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicin ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.