Erdogan Urges Nation To Adopt Measures On New Year's Eve

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Erdogan urges nation to adopt measures on New Year's Eve

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Turkish president on Thursday made a public call for compliance with measures against the novel corona-virus on New Year's Eve as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic.

"I want every member of my nation to support the fight to overcome the pandemic by following the rules, especially on New Year's Eve," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his New Year message.

Noting that the pandemic was likely to continue for some more time, Erdogan said: "We are preparing our country for this uncertain future by attaching importance to efforts for vaccine supply."On Turkey's efforts to support its economy during the pandemic, Erdogan said the size of all stimulus packages that the country had enacted since the beginning of the outbreak had reached 10% of the national income.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

