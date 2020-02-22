UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Urges Putin To Restrain Syria Regime In Idlib

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 09:40 AM

Erdogan urges Putin to restrain Syria regime in Idlib

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to halt the Syrian regime's offensive in northwest Syria as France called for an urgent summit with those leaders to end the bloodshed and humanitarian crisis.

Russian air strikes in the northwestern province of Idlib are bolstering a months-long Syrian government onslaught that has forced nearly one million civilians to flee -- the biggest displacement of the nine-year conflict.

"The president during the call stressed that the regime should be restrained in Idlib and that the humanitarian crisis must be stopped," the Turkish presidency said in a statement after the two leaders spoke by phone.

Putin, for his part, told Erdogan that he was "seriously concerned" by the "aggressive actions" of jihadists in Syria's Idlib region.

In their call, Putin and Erdogan agreed to "intensify bilateral consultations on Idlib with the aim of reducing tensions, guaranteeing a ceasefire and neutralising the terrorist threat", the Kremlin said in a statement.

Erdogan told Putin the solution was to return to the Sochi agreement they signed in 2018, which allowed Turkey to establish military posts across Idlib designed to prevent a regime assault.

That deal has been increasingly set aside as Syrian forces advance steadily into the region.

