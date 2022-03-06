Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call

Ankara, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appealed for an urgent general ceasefire in Ukraine when he spoke Sunday to Russian leader Vladimir Putin by telephone, Erdogan's office said.

The two heads of state spoke several days ahead of a diplomatic forum in the southern city of Antalya on March 11-13 that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is due to attend.

