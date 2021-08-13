Erdogan visits Turkish flood victims as death toll hits 27

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The death toll from Turkey's flash floods soared to 27 on Friday as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited one the hardest-hit cities to lead a prayer for the victims and pledge government help.

The devastation across Turkey's northern Black Sea regions came just as the disaster-hit country was winning control over hundreds of wildfires that killed eight people and destroyed swathes of forest along its scenic southern coast.

A previous spate of flooding killed six people last month in the northeastern province of Rize.

Scientists believe such natural disasters are becoming more intense and frequent because of global warming caused by polluting emissions.

Turkey's emergence as a frontline country in the battle against climate change also poses a challenge to Erdogan two years before the next scheduled general election.

The powerful Turkish leader was roundly condemned on social media for tossing out bags of tea to locals while visiting one of the fire-ravaged regions at the end of July.

Polls show that climate warming is a top priority for up to seven million members of Generation Z, whose votes Erdogan will need to extend his rule into a third decade in the 2023 elections.

Erdogan sounded both mournful and hopeful as he led a prayer for the victims before a few hundred residents in the inundated city of Kastamonu.

"We will do whatever we can as a state as quickly as we can, and rise from the ashes," Erdogan told the crowd.

"We can't bring back the citizens we lost, but our state has the means and power to compensate those who lost loved ones."