UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Vows To Continue Oil, Natural Gas Trade With Iran

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:20 PM

Erdogan vows to continue oil, natural gas trade with Iran

Ankara, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Ankara would continue to purchase oil and natural gas from Iran despite US sanctions in comments published on Friday.

The United States reimposed sanctions on Iran after pulling out of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, and says it aims to reduce Tehran's energy sales to zero.

"It is impossible for us to cancel relations with Iran with regards to oil and natural gas. We will continue to buy our natural gas from there," Erdogan told Turkish reporters before leaving New York where he was attending the UN General Assembly.

Despite this vow, Erdogan admitted Turkey faced difficulty in purchasing oil since the private sector "pulled back because of US threats", NTV broadcaster reported.

"But on this issue especially and many other issues, we will continue our relations with Iran," he promised, adding that Ankara still sought to increase trade volume with Tehran.

He previously criticised sanctions against Iran, insisting that they achieved nothing.

Turkey and Iran have been working closely together with Russia to resolve the eight-year conflict in Syria despite being on opposing sides of the war.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Nuclear Oil Tehran Buy Ankara New York United States Tayyip Erdogan Gas 2015 From

Recent Stories

Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

19 seconds ago

Suning completes purchase of Carrefour's China bus ..

2 minutes ago

Seoul Lodges Protest With Tokyo for Claiming Sover ..

3 minutes ago

IRSA Advisory body to finalize water share for Rab ..

3 minutes ago

Russia detains over 260 North Korean fishermen

3 minutes ago

Silent protest against Bangladesh's loud horns spa ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.