Erdogan Wants Turkey-EU Summit By July

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

Erdogan wants Turkey-EU summit by July

Ankara, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a video call Monday he hopes for a summit with European Union leaders in the first half of 2021 to ease tensions.

Erdogan said he hoped the meeting could be organised before Portugal -- seen as friendly by Ankara -- gives up the bloc's rotating presidency, his office said in a statement on the exchange.

But with relations between the EU and Turkey strained, especially by Ankara's gas exploration push in the eastern Mediterranean last year, Brussels said last month that "credible gestures" from Erdogan are needed to patch things up.

After outrage from member states Greece and Cyprus, EU leaders in December agreed to add new Turkish individuals to a sanctions blacklist and draw up options for tougher punishments.

Since then the rhetoric has mellowed dramatically as Erdogan insisted he wanted to "turn a new page".

Ahead of a new leaders' summit on March 25-26, Erdogan told Merkel Monday that he hoped for "a positive agenda" in Turkey-EU relations.

In its own statement, Merkel's office said she had welcomed "recent positive signals and developments in the eastern Mediterranean".

Discord remains on other fronts between the neighbours, with the EU last week condemning Turkey's detentions of university students and Erdogan's use of anti-LGBT "hate speech".

A harsh crackdown against demonstrators protesting the installation of an Erdogan loyalist as head of their university prompted Brussels to warn of "negative developments in Turkey in... the rule of law, human rights and the judiciary".

