Erdogan Warns Sweden On NATO After Koran Burning

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Koran burning

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Sweden on Monday that it should not expect his backing to join NATO following the burning of the Koran outside Ankara's embassy in Stockholm.

Erdogan's furious comments further distanced the prospects of Sweden and Finland joining the Western defence alliance before Turkey's presidential and parliamentary polls in May.

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members not to have ratified the Nordic neighbours' historic decision to break their tradition of military non-alignment in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has promised that his parliament would approve the two bids next month.

