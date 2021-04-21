UrduPoint.com
Erdogan's Party Extends New Olive Branch To Egypt

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:10 AM

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party on Tuesday proposed establishing a parliamentary friendship group with Egypt, extending a new olive branch in Ankara's efforts to normalise ties with Cairo.

Turkey's relations with Egypt froze following the 2013 overthrow of Islamist ex-president Mohamed Morsi, whom Erdogan had personally backed.

The two countries expelled each others' ambassadors and subsequently backed opposing sides in the conflict in Libya.

But Libya has taken its first steps in a post-war transition, and Turkey has spent the past few months mending fences with regional rivals, saying it has had its first diplomatic contacts with Egypt since 2013 last month.

"Today we will present a motion to the parliament speaker's office to establish a friendship group between the Turkish republic and Egypt," said Bulent Turan, the parliamentary leader of Erdogan's AKP party, the Anadolu state news agency reported.

