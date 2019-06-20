Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Istanbul will vote for a mayor for the second time in three months on Sunday as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party fights to win back the city after a shock defeat in March.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) successfully challenged the result in the city following the vote three months ago, which saw it lose control of both Istanbul and the capital Ankara for the first time in years.

The man who won the first time around, former district mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has grown from little-known outsider to household name since being stripped of his victory over claims of election irregularities.

He will again face the AKP's Binali Yildirim, an ex-prime minister, who lost by around 13,000 votes in the first vote.

The March 31 election showed the Islamic-rooted AKP remains the most popular party in Turkey, but an economic slowdown has eroded its support in metropolitan areas and it lost by a landslide in Ankara.

Having overseen huge growth since taking power in 2003, Erdogan's reputation as an economic strategist has taken a beating in recent years amid double-digit inflation, slowing growth and rising unemployment.

The AKP only challenged the Istanbul mayoral vote, leading to the country's top election authority ordering the controversial re-run.

Erdogan's claims of fraud and "serious corruption" have been denied by the opposition and activists.

They say the AKP is desperate to keep control of the city's huge resources, which are crucial to oil the party machine.

Analysts warn Erdogan is in a "lose-lose" situation on Sunday, since a victory would leave him open to opposition claims that he stole the election.

The re-run has also infuriated voters by forcing them back to the polls for the eighth time in just five years.