Erdogan's Son-in-law Resigns As Finance Minister: Instagram Post

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 10:21 PM

Erdogan's son-in-law resigns as finance minister: Instagram post

Ankara, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan resigned on Sunday as finance minister, citing health reasons in a statement on his verified Instagram account.

"After serving in ministerial posts for nearly five years, I took the decision not to continue my duty (as finance minister) due to health issues," Berat Albayrak said.

