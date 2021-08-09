Ericsson triumphs in wild IndyCar Music City Grand Prix

Washington, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Sweden's Marcus Ericsson was airborne early but somehow still crossed the finish line first to win the IndyCar's inaugural Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday.

Ericsson, who limped to the pits with a broken front wing after a fourth lap crash, returned to action and held off Chip Ganassi teammate Scott Dixon by 1.5596sec for his second win of the season.

Ericsson and Dixon dueled over the final two laps after Colton Herta's crash with five laps remaining brought out the red flag for the second time in the race.

Canada's James Hinchcliffe was third for his best finish of the season, with Ryan Hunter-Reay and Graham Rahal rounding out the top five.

The outcome looked unlikely when Ericsson was sent flying after when he ran into France's Sebastian Bourdais on a lap-four restart.

With a new wing in place and after a penalty for avoidable contact, Ericsson returned and worked his way up the field and into the lead at the halfway point.

"It's unbelievable," Ericsson told broadcaster NBC sports. "It just shows in IndyCar, anything can happen. You can never give up. If you have a good car and a good team, you still can win."Ericsson had worked his way to the front amid a string of four yellow flags -- and a red flag stoppage after a pileup on lap 15.

Herta lost the lead on a pit stop under caution after he was caught out on the timing of his stop during one of the nine yellow flag cautions in the race.