Eriksen Signs For Brentford Months After Cardiac Arrest At Euro 2020

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Christian Eriksen on Monday completed a remarkable return to the Premier League, signing for Brentford just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest at last year's European Championship.

The Denmark international left Inter Milan in December by mutual consent as the implantable cardioverter defibrillator, or ICD, he had fitted meant he was not allowed to play in Italian football.

But the Premier League does not have the same rule and Brentford issued a statement on Monday confirming they had signed the former Tottenham playmaker until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

Eriksen, 29, who has been training with young players at another of his former clubs, Ajax, said he was raring to go in a short video on Brentford's Twitter feed.

"Hi everyone, it's Christian Eriksen," he said. "I'm happy to announce that I've signed for Brentford Football Club and I can't wait to get started and hopefully I'll see you all very soon." Brentford manager Thomas Frank, who worked with Eriksen while in charge of Denmark's Under-17s squad early in his coaching career, welcomed his compatriot, saying it was an "unbelievable opportunity" to bring a world-class player to the club.

"He is fit but we will need to get him match-fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level," he said.

"At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat.... I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the training ground."

