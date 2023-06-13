Eritrea rejoins East African bloc IGAD: information minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Eritrea has rejoined the East African bloc, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), nearly 16 years after the politically isolated state pulled out of the body, Information Minister Yemane Meskel said on Monday.

"Eritrea resumed its activity in IGAD and took its seat" at a summit organised by the seven-nation bloc in Djibouti on Monday, Meskel said on Twitter.

"Eritrea affirmed its readiness to endeavour, in conjunction with all Member States, to the rejuvenation and effectiveness of IGAD and advancement of peace, stability and regional integration", he added.

The authoritarian state suspended its membership of IGAD in 2007 following a string of disagreements, including over the bloc's decision to ask Kenya to oversee the resolution of a border dispute between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Eritrea broke away from Ethiopia in 1993 and fought a two-year border war with its neighbour which poisoned relations until a peace agreement in 2018.

Eritrea was sanctioned by the United States in 2021 after sending troops into northern Ethiopia's Tigray region in support of Ethiopian forces and has been accused of massacring hundreds of civilians.