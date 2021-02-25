UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eritrea Urges Sudan, Ethiopia To Solve Disputes In Peaceful Manner

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

Eritrea urges Sudan, Ethiopia to solve disputes in peaceful manner

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki on Thursday called on Sudan and Ethiopia to solve recent disputes in a peaceful manner.

This came as a high-level Eritrean delegation, composed of the country's Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab, met in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, with the Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, as well as Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, concerning the current relations between Sudan and Ethiopia.

The high-level Eritrean delegation delivered a message from the Eritrean president regarding relations between Sudan and Ethiopia, Yemane Gebremeskel, Eritrea's Information Minister, said in a statement.

According to the Eritrean Information Minister, Eritrea's Afwerki stressed in his message the need to overcome differences between the two neighbors" amicably and patiently." President Al Burhan and PM Hamdock further reaffirmed Sudan's determination to peacefully solve temporary difficulties, develop strong ties with Ethiopia and work for regional cooperation, the statement read.

The visit by Eritrea's high-level delegation to Khartoum came amid escalating tensions between the two countries over land disputes along the Al-Fashaqa border region, an area of fertile land settled by Ethiopian farmers that Sudan claimed to be within its boundary.

On Thursday, the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had condemned Sudan's escalation and provocative handling of the ongoing border conflict.

Ethiopia also warned that any conflict between the two countries would only result in colossal collateral damage and jeopardize the well-being of the two nations.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry also last week said it has summoned its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations as tensions between the two neighbors have escalated in recent weeks over border disputes.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Information Minister Visit Khartoum Eritrea Ethiopia Sudan Border From

Recent Stories

Russia reports 11,198 new COVID-19 cases, 446 deat ..

12 minutes ago

Crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman successfully unde ..

15 minutes ago

Modi offers investment opportunities of 2.5 trilli ..

27 minutes ago

Germany reports 2,414,687 confirmed coronavirus ca ..

42 minutes ago

ADNOC wins industry technology award for its Panor ..

57 minutes ago

OPEC Fund extends US$50m for poverty reduction in ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.