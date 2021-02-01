UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eritrean Refugees Caught In Crossfire Of Ethiopia's Tigray War

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:50 PM

Eritrean refugees caught in crossfire of Ethiopia's Tigray war

Mai Aini Refugee Camp, Ethiopia, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :They have survived gun battles, attempted abductions, attacks by angry militiamen and days-long treks to safety with nothing to eat but moringa leaves.

Yet Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia fear their suffering may not be over, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed strains to end a brutal conflict in the northern region of Tigray that has rendered them uniquely vulnerable.

Nearly 100,000 refugees from Eritrea, an oppressive, authoritarian nation bordering Ethiopia to the north, were registered in four camps in Tigray when fighting erupted in November between Abiy's government and the regional ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Two of those camps, Hitsats and Shimelba, were caught up in hostilities and remain inaccessible to the United Nations refugee agency and its Ethiopian counterpart, the Agency for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA).

The information vacuum has spurred dire speculation over the refugees' fate.

The UN has sounded the alarm over reported targeted killings and abductions by Eritrean soldiers, whose role in the conflict is widely documented but officially denied by Addis Ababa and Asmara.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Asmara Addis Ababa Eritrea Ethiopia May November From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, 4,452 reco ..

36 minutes ago

ASOS in 330m deal for Arcadia brands; 2,500 jobs a ..

26 minutes ago

Kashmir Day to be celebrated with zeal and fervor ..

27 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 7,952 vi ..

27 minutes ago

Central African Rebel Groups Alliance Rejects Pres ..

27 minutes ago

Typhoid conjugate vaccine drive launched to target ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.