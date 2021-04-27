UrduPoint.com
Eritrean Troops Block, Loot Food Aid In Tigray: Documents

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Eritrean troops block, loot food aid in Tigray: documents

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Eritrean soldiers are blocking and looting food aid in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region, according to government documents obtained by AFP, stoking fears of starvation deaths as fighting nears the six-month mark.

One Ethiopian government document dated April 23 says Eritrean soldiers had forced aid workers providing food relief out of multiple parts of Tigray and had started looting distribution points after "our beneficiaries became frightened and (ran) away."

