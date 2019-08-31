Erratic messages from Twitter CEO account suggest hack

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :A series of erratic and offensive messages appearing on the account of Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey on Friday suggest his account had been hacked.

The tweets containing racial slurs and suggestions about a bomb showed up around 2000 GMT on the @jack account of the founder of the short messaging service.

The company did not immediately respond to an AFP query.