Escalating evidence of crimes in Myanmar: UN investigators

Geneva, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :UN investigators said Tuesday there was mounting evidence of crimes being committed in Myanmar, including since a military coup last year.

The United Nations' Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) said it had gathered lots of evidence of violations as well as elements indicating the most serious international crimes.

"The Mechanism has collected a significant amount of information items, including videos, photographs and documents potentially indicative of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed across Myanmar by various individuals since February 2021," a report said.

Myanmar's military seized power on February 1 last year, ousting the civilian government and arresting its de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

The junta has waged a bloody crackdown on dissent.