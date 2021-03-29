UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Escalating Myanmar Violence 'unacceptable': UN Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:10 PM

Escalating Myanmar violence 'unacceptable': UN chief

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for a united global front to pressure Myanmar's military junta following the "absolutely unacceptable" weekend killings of more than 100 anti-coup protesters.

"It is absolutely unacceptable to see violence against people at such high levels, so many people killed, and such a stubborn refusal to accept the need to liberate all political prisoners and to make the country go back to a serious democratic transition," Guterres told a news conference.

"We need more unity... (and) more commitment from the international community to put pressure in order to make sure that the situation is reversed," he said.

Since a February 1 coup, soldiers and police have waged a brutal campaign against mass anti-coup protests demanding a restoration of democracy and the release of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

This past weekend was the deadliest, with at least 107 people, including seven children, killed on Saturday, the United Nations said. A further 13 people were killed on Sunday, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) monitoring group.

Britain has called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Myanmar, according to diplomatic sources.

The 15 Security Council members will begin the session behind closed doors Wednesday with a briefing on the situation by the UN's special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, the sources said.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Democracy San Myanmar February Sunday All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

27 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, French Ambassador discuss academic ..

27 minutes ago

‘The Future is Proud of Our Health’ initiative ..

1 hour ago

Aldar unveils AED 500m re-development plan to rede ..

2 hours ago

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

2 hours ago

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.