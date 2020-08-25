Escalating tensions in eastern Mediterranean

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :A crisis is brewing in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey is at odds with Greece and the European Union over maritime rights over gas reserves.

As naval ships build up in the area, and Germany tells both countries to defuse their escalating row or risk sparking a "catastrophe", here is a snapshot of developments.

- Turkey, Libya accord - Tensions set in when Ankara signs a controversial agreement in November 2019 with Libya's UN-recognised government, claiming extensive areas of the Mediterranean for Turkey.

The search for energy resources in the area has long been a source of acrimony between Greece and Turkey, and Ankara's appetite has been whetted by discoveries of large gas reserves.

In January 2020 Egypt, Cyprus, Greece and France condemn the deal as well as a security agreement also signed last year by Ankara and the Tripoli-based government, as a violation of sovereignty.

They also condemn Ankara's drilling in the waters of Cyprus, in defiance of warnings from the EU and Washington. Turkish troops occupy the northern third of the divided island, whose southern part is an EU member.

- 'Show of force' - On June 10, 2020 Ankara protests an inspection by the EU's naval mission of a cargo ship suspected of breaching the UN's embargo on deliveries of arms to Libya.

Under the 2019 security accord with Libya, Ankara boosted its armed support for the government, which is fighting strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces for control of the north African country.

On June 11 Turkish warships and fighter jets carry out large-scale manoeuvres in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkish state media describe them as a "show of force".

On June 17, Paris criticises as "extremely aggressive" the Turkish reaction to a French frigate on a NATO mission in the Mediterranean as it tries to check a cargo ship suspected of transporting arms to Libya.

- Greece, Egypt accord - The mood sours further when Greece and Egypt sign an agreement on August 6 to set up an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey is incensed by the deal, branding it "null and void".

The Greek parliament is expected to ratify the agreement on Wednesday.

- Gas hunt - In July Ankara announces plans for energy exploration near the Greek island of Kastellorizo, which rests just two kilometres (one mile) off the Turkish coast.

Greece says it was deploying navy ships in the Aegean in "heightened readiness".

On August 10 Ankara dispatches a research vessel, the Oruc Reis, accompanied by Turkish naval vessels off Kastellorizo.

France sends in its own military assets in support of the Greek warships monitoring Turkey's work.

- Collision - On August 12, a Turkish frigate collides with a Greek one in the eastern Mediterranean in hotly disputed circumstances.

Commenting on the incident for the first time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vows not to yield to "pirates" and push ahead with the Oruc Reis mission.

On the 21, he says that Ankara will step up its gas hunt with the deployment at the end of the year of the Kanuni drilling ship, which is undergoing maintenance.

- Mediation - On August 25, German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass shuttles between Athens and Ankara in a bid to put direct talks between the two rivals back on track.

Speaking for the European Union, he calls for "de-escalation and a will for dialogue."Underscoring the difficulties facing Maas, Greece and Turkey stage rival simultaneous air and sea exercises just south of Crete.