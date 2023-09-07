Escaped killer evades US police in huge manhunt

New York, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The manhunt continued for a sixth day Wednesday for a convicted murderer who escaped from prison in Pennsylvania, with local schools closed and residents asked to lock their doors.

Almost a week after 34-year Brazilian national Danelo Cavalcante slipped away from the Chester County Prison, hundreds of law enforcement officers with helicopters, drones, and search dogs were still out in full force looking for the fugitive.

"Residents... are asked to lock their doors, check their cars and belongings, and to stay aware of their surroundings," the Chester County District Attorney's office said in a statement on Facebook.

The fugitive was last spotted on Tuesday.

"Last evening, we had another sighting of Cavalcante by a resident in the area," Pennsylvania State Police official George Bevins told reporters. "The team searched the area for hours but were unable to locate him."Prison officials on Wednesday released a video showing how Cavalcante, who was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death, was able to make his escape.

In the clip, the convict, wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers, is seen crab-walking up two parallel walls and then climbing to the roof.