Espanyol Fire Head Coach Gallego And Bring In Machin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Espanyol fire head coach Gallego and bring in Machin

Barcelona, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Espanyol, in the bottom two in La Liga with just one win eight matches, fired manager David Gallego on Monday and hired Pablo Machin.

Gallego, who played much of his career for lower-division teams in Catalonia, joined Espanyol as a youth coach in 2013 and became head coach in June.

"The club has decided to dismiss the Catalan from his responsibilities as coach of the first team," said Espanyol on their website.

"The club has taken this decision as a result of the performance of the first team and with the clear idea to redirect the current situation of the white and blue team in La Liga."The club said that Machin had signed a two-year deal. Machin managed another club in Catalonia, Girona, from 2014-18, leading them to promotion and then a 10th-place finish in La Liga. He then left to take over at Sevilla but was fired in March.

