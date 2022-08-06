UrduPoint.com

Espargaro Tops Free Practice For British MotoGP

Published August 06, 2022

Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Spain's Aleix Espargaro clocked the fastest time after the third free practice session before qualifying Saturday for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The Aprilia rider erased the time set by world championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha on Friday, relegating the Frenchman to sixth place.

Espargaro, second in the championship behind Quartararo going into the 12th round of the MotoGP season on Sunday, puts pressure on the Frenchman by taking the best time before qualifying.

The Spaniard led three Ducati riders with compatriot Jorge Martin just 0.028sec slower over the 5.9 km circuit.

Australian Jack Miller and Frenchman Johann Zarco followed less than a tenth of a second behind Espargaro.

Zarco could have done even better, but he crashed on a very fast lap.

Quartararo was 0.365sec off the pace but ensured the essential of a top 10 finish with sixth best.

Top times after three rounds of free practice:1. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 1min 58.254sec, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) at 0.028sec, 3. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 0.078, 4. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.090, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 0.321, 6. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 0.365, 7. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 0.371, 8. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.403, 9. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 0.409, 10. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 0.475

