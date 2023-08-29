Open Menu

Esport To Allow Russian Competitors To Fly Their Flag

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Esport to allow Russian competitors to fly their flag

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The Russian esports federation said on Monday that the International Esport Federation (IESF) had decided to reinstate its competitors and allow them to use the national flag and anthem.

"The Russian national computer sports team will once again be able to take part in competitions under its own flag and name," the Russian statement said.

The IESF is holding its world championships in Iasi, Romania.

According to the Russian statement, it also held a vote in which 32 delegates voted in favour of reinstatement, while 13 voted against and 25 abstained.

"Sport must unite, and any form of discrimination against athletes on national or other grounds is unacceptable. We are therefore pleased to have been able to overturn the previous decision," Dmitri Smit, president of Russian esports, said in the press release.

