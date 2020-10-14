UrduPoint.com
ESports Fights Cheating Bugs, Bots And Hacks

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The rapid growth of eSports has increased the financial gains at stake and created a pressing need to fight the cheats and maintain the booming sector's integrity.

In September a scandal broke out over a tournament for Counter Strike, the highly popular 20-year-old game in which teams role-play a group of terrorists or counter-terrorists in hostage-taking or bombing missions.

In a game of strategy, speed and 3D immersion, teamwork is essential as contestants engage in breathtaking two-minute missions.

After the scandal emerged, 37 team coaches were sanctioned by the ESports Integrity Commission (ESIC) after being found to have exploited a bug in the game to spy on rival teams' strategy.

The professional, semi-professional and amateur coaches were barred for periods ranging from a few months to several years.

The suspensions sent a shockwave through the gaming community and a number of teams including German outfit Mousesports, who parted company with coach Allan "Rejin" Petersen over the cheating. He has been banned for 20 months.

"My deepest apologies go to the opponent affected by my mistake. My weak decision may have altered your career, and it is something I can never take back, and I regret the utmost," a contrite Petersen tweeted.

